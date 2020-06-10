Coronavirus update: 2,259 new cases in Maharashtra, total cases count crosses 90,000

Mumbai: With 2,259 new Covid-19 cases reported on Tuesday, Maharashtra crossed another grim milestone - the 90,000-mark - on Tuesday. The state toll till date is 90,787 cases, including 3,289 deaths. There were 120 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the seventh time in nine days that more than 100 corona deaths were reported.

In just four days, the number of cases went from 80,229 on June 5 to beyond 90,000. So far, 42,638 patients have recovered and been discharged, with 1,663 recoveries having taken place in the last 24 hours. “In the last nine days, Maharashtra has reported 23,135 corona cases and 985 deaths, which means, on an average, 2,570 cases and 109 deaths daily. In the last one week, the state’s mortality rate has nearly touched 4.2 per cent, from under 3.4 per cent in May,” said health officials.

State Surveillance Officer Dr Pradip Awate said, “Our recovery rate is close to 50 per cent. Although the total number of cases has crossed 90,000, our recovery rate is equally high.” Fifty-eight of the 120 deaths were reported in Mumbai, followed by 16 in Pune, 13 in Thane, 10 in Aurangabad, six in Mira-Bhayandar, three each in Panvel and Nashik, two each in Vasai-Virar, Solapur and Akola and one each in Panvel, Amravati and Ratnagiri and two in Nagpur, one of whom was a resident of Madhya Pradesh.