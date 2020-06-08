With 85, 975 cases, Maharashtra overtakes China

MUMBAI: With 85,975 positive Covid-19 cases so far, Maharashtra now has the dubious distinction of having overtaken China's coronavirus toll of about 83,036 cases. On Sunday, there were 3,007 new cases reported in the state, including 91 deaths, according to the state health department.

The state continues to top the national Covid toll with 85,000+ cases and 3,060 deaths. However, the number of active cases are 43,591 while the number of those who have recovered and discharged is 39,314, with a recovery rate of 45.72%.

Mumbai accounts for 48,549, of the total cases in the state, according to BMC health department's report, with 1,421 cases being reported on Sunday alone. The number of active cases in Mumbai are 25,717, with 21,196 cured and discharged. With 61 new fatalities registered on Sunday across Mumbai, the city's death toll stood at 1,636. After Mumbai, Thane reported the most number of cases at 13,014, with active cases at 7,846 and total deaths at 331.

"The state's mortality rate, as on June 6, stands at 3.55 per cent, which is better than the national average of 4.74%. Meanwhile, the recovery rate is surging, bringing down the number of active cases in the state currently. Almost 45.72 per cent people in the state have recovered and been discharged," said a senior official of the state health department.

Currently, 5,58,463 people are home quarantined across the state, while 25,504 people are in institutional quarantine. Of the 5,51,647 swab samples tested, 85,975 were positive (15.58%), according to the state health department.