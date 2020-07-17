Coronavirus pandemic creates mayhem in Navi Mumbai’s rental market

Navi Mumbai: The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc in the real estate market across the country. The rental market in Navi Mumbai, a much preferred destination till three months ago is in the doldrums now. Rental rates in some parts of Navi Mumbai are down by almost 30 per cent in Ulwe, Karanjade, Panvel and Taloja. Distressed house owners are being forced to bring down rents to keep their houses occupied.

Real estate brokers opine that since many tenants from Maharashtra have returned to their native villages during the pandemic there are no takers for rental properties. “The house owners are being compelled to bring down rent to keep their houses occupied,” said Aslam Patel, a real estate broker.

In March, a 1-BHK apartment in Ulwe would fetch a rent of approximately Rs 7,000. Today, the same flats are on offer for Rs 5,500-Rs 6,000. The 2-BHK apartments are now available between Rs 8,500 and Rs 11,000 in Ulwe area. A similar trend is being noticed Karanjade, another developing node Taloja which is adjoining Kharghar. There has been a drop in rental prices in some parts of Kharghar too.