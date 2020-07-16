Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Amid spike in cases, mortality rate comes down to 2.79% from 3.56%

Despite a sharp rise in the number of positive cases of coronavirus in Navi Mumbai, the mortality rate has come down. The data collated by the Navi Mumbai police from its 10 police stations across the city, the mortality rate has come down to 2.79% from 3.56% about three weeks ago.

As per the data shared by the Navi Mumbai police, the number of cases doubled during this period, however, the death has come down due to COVID-19.

On June 23, the number of positive cases across Navi Mumbai was 7145 and 255 persons died of coronavirus with a 3.56 % mortality rate. And, the active cases were 2455 and 4436 were recovered. However, on July 16, the total number of positive cases reached 16,467 and 461 died due to coronavirus infection. The mortality rate stands at 2.79%.

Taloja, Kalamboli, Panvel Taluka, and Kamothe have seen a drop in death ratio in the last three weeks. Taloja had a 9.52% mortality rate and not it has just 3.16%. Similarly, Panvel Taluka had a 7.81% mortality rate on June 23 and not it has just 2.05%.

Interestingly, Rabale and Koparkhairane have reported a maximum of 961 and 920 positive cases so far. However, the mortality rate is just 2.49% and 3.04% respectively. However, there no much improvement in Turbhe where the mortality rate is 8.05% on July 16 where it was 9.09% then.

As per the report, senior citizens, above 51 years are vulnerable to coronavirus as 143 persons in the age group of 51 to 60 years died. They are followed by people in the age group of 61-70 years with 109 deaths. The city reported 461 deaths so far.

The recovery rate is around 62% till July 16 with 10332 persons have recovered and discharged in the city. At present, the active cases in Navi Mumbai is 5674.

NMMC starts Antigen testing:

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) started the Antigen testing for COVID-19 at its COVID hospital in Vashi. Abhijit Bangar, the new civic chief had told FPJ that the civic body would start the Antigen testing immediately. The facility would be extended to Nerul and Airoli civic hospitals. At present, the civic body had 40,000 Antigen testing kits available and 60,000 kits will be procured. Meanwhile, on July 16, the civic body saw 273 positive cases, taking total positive cases to 10546.