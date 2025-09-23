 Navi Mumbai News: AIMIM Demands White Paper On Atal Setu After Potholes Emerge In 18 Months
Haji Shahnawaz Khan, AIMIM’s in-charge for Navi Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts and state general secretary of the party’s students’ wing, raised serious questions over the project’s execution.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) has demanded that the Maharashtra government publish a White Paper on the construction and quality of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, popularly known as Atal Setu, after potholes appeared on the bridge within just 18 months of its inauguration.

Haji Shahnawaz Khan, AIMIM’s in-charge for Navi Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts and state general secretary of the party’s students’ wing, raised serious questions over the project’s execution. He pointed out that the state government spent Rs 7,840 crore on the project, yet within a year and a half, the road surface has deteriorated.

The state administration has imposed a fine of Rs 1 crore on the contractor. However, Khan argued that such a penalty is negligible compared to the massive cost of the project and the likely profits earned by the contractor. “Allowing contractors to get away by paying small fines sets a dangerous precedent for other developmental works,” he said.

AIMIM has demanded that the contractor be blacklisted, criminal cases be filed against those responsible, and the company be barred from securing future government projects. The party has also called for a White Paper detailing the total expenses, land acquisition costs, and the list of companies and contractors involved in the construction.

Khan stressed that the people of Maharashtra have the right to know the truth about the Atal Setu project and urged the government to ensure accountability.

