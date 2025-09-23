 Versova Seminar Addresses U.S. Tariff Hike Impact On Fisheries, Minister Nitesh Rane Promises Support
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiVersova Seminar Addresses U.S. Tariff Hike Impact On Fisheries, Minister Nitesh Rane Promises Support

Versova Seminar Addresses U.S. Tariff Hike Impact On Fisheries, Minister Nitesh Rane Promises Support

Many expressed that had they had a proactive minister like Nitesh Rane two decades ago, some entrepreneurs would not have had to relocate to Gujarat.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 07:22 AM IST
article-image

A seminar organized on Monday at Versova brought together fish farmers from across Maharashtra to discuss the impact of increased U.S. import tariffs on marine fish and shrimp exports, as well as strategies to strengthen the domestic market. The event was inaugurated by Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane.

Key Stakeholders Participate

The seminar, held at the Central Institute of Fisheries Education (CIFE) and organized by the Department of Fisheries, saw participation from PADUM Secretary N. Ramaswamy, Fisheries Commissioner Kishor Taware, Dr. Manoj Sharma of Mayank Aqua, Dr. Narottam Sahu, Director of CIFRI, along with suppliers, exporters, and fish farmers from across the state.

Farmers Suggest Solutions

FPJ Shorts
Heartwarming! PSG's Ousmane Dembele Cries After Winning Ballon d'Or Award, Shares Warm Hug With Mother On Stage; Video
Heartwarming! PSG's Ousmane Dembele Cries After Winning Ballon d'Or Award, Shares Warm Hug With Mother On Stage; Video
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Reviews Key Infrastructure Projects, Urges Faster Completion For Marathwada And Pune
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Reviews Key Infrastructure Projects, Urges Faster Completion For Marathwada And Pune
Solapur Division Of Central Railway Organises Vigilance Seminar Ahead Of Vigilance Awareness Week 2025
Solapur Division Of Central Railway Organises Vigilance Seminar Ahead Of Vigilance Awareness Week 2025
Mumbai Local Tragedy: Two Men Die After Falling From Moving Local Trains In Separate Incidents On Suburban Network
Mumbai Local Tragedy: Two Men Die After Falling From Moving Local Trains In Separate Incidents On Suburban Network

During the discussions, fish farmers highlighted the challenges posed by the tariff hike and shared suggestions such as:

Opening the European market for exports.

Adopting Goa’s shrimp model.

Promoting the nutritional value of shrimp.

Providing transportation concessions.

Many expressed that had they had a proactive minister like Nitesh Rane two decades ago, some entrepreneurs would not have had to relocate to Gujarat.

Read Also
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves ₹6500 Crore For 'New Nagpur' Project; Aims To Transform Region Into...
article-image

Minister Rane’s Assurance

Addressing the concerns, Minister Rane assured attendees: “Your suggestions will not go waste; they will definitely be implemented.”

He also announced that the Chief Minister’s Matsya Sampada Scheme will be launched in January 2026, alongside 26 new schemes aimed at strengthening the fisheries sector. Rane added that he had requested the Chief Minister to increase budget allocations for the department, emphasising the immense potential of fisheries in driving national growth.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Reviews Key Infrastructure Projects, Urges Faster Completion For Marathwada And...

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Reviews Key Infrastructure Projects, Urges Faster Completion For Marathwada And...

Solapur Division Of Central Railway Organises Vigilance Seminar Ahead Of Vigilance Awareness Week...

Solapur Division Of Central Railway Organises Vigilance Seminar Ahead Of Vigilance Awareness Week...

Mumbai Local Tragedy: Two Men Die After Falling From Moving Local Trains In Separate Incidents On...

Mumbai Local Tragedy: Two Men Die After Falling From Moving Local Trains In Separate Incidents On...

Karjat Police Crack Exotic Bird Theft Case, Recover ₹11.25 Lakh Worth Parrots From Chennai

Karjat Police Crack Exotic Bird Theft Case, Recover ₹11.25 Lakh Worth Parrots From Chennai

World Car-Free Day: Mumbaikars Rally To ‘Double The Bus’ For Better Public Transport

World Car-Free Day: Mumbaikars Rally To ‘Double The Bus’ For Better Public Transport