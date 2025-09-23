Versova Seminar Addresses U.S. Tariff Hike Impact On Fisheries, Minister Nitesh Rane Promises Support

A seminar organized on Monday at Versova brought together fish farmers from across Maharashtra to discuss the impact of increased U.S. import tariffs on marine fish and shrimp exports, as well as strategies to strengthen the domestic market. The event was inaugurated by Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane.

Key Stakeholders Participate

The seminar, held at the Central Institute of Fisheries Education (CIFE) and organized by the Department of Fisheries, saw participation from PADUM Secretary N. Ramaswamy, Fisheries Commissioner Kishor Taware, Dr. Manoj Sharma of Mayank Aqua, Dr. Narottam Sahu, Director of CIFRI, along with suppliers, exporters, and fish farmers from across the state.

Farmers Suggest Solutions

During the discussions, fish farmers highlighted the challenges posed by the tariff hike and shared suggestions such as:

Opening the European market for exports.

Adopting Goa’s shrimp model.

Promoting the nutritional value of shrimp.

Providing transportation concessions.

Many expressed that had they had a proactive minister like Nitesh Rane two decades ago, some entrepreneurs would not have had to relocate to Gujarat.

Minister Rane’s Assurance

Addressing the concerns, Minister Rane assured attendees: “Your suggestions will not go waste; they will definitely be implemented.”

He also announced that the Chief Minister’s Matsya Sampada Scheme will be launched in January 2026, alongside 26 new schemes aimed at strengthening the fisheries sector. Rane added that he had requested the Chief Minister to increase budget allocations for the department, emphasising the immense potential of fisheries in driving national growth.