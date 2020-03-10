Coronavirus outbreak: Two test positive for virus in Pune

Pune: Two people from Pune, who had returned from Dubai recently and are related to each other, on Monday became first cases from Maharashtra to test positive for novel coronavirus infection, a civic Health department official said.

Samples of a man and a woman having history of travelling to Dubai tested positive in evening, said Dr Ramchandra Hankare, Chief Health Officer, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Both of them are currently admitted at the civic-run Naidu Hospital, he added.

District collector Naval Kishore Ram said the duo had returned to Pune from Dubai on March 1 and went to their home.