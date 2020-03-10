Coronavirus outbreak: Gujarat Congress postpones Gandhi Sandesh Yatra

Ahmedabad: In the backdrop of the threat posed by the coronavirus, Gujarat Congress has postponed Gandhi Sandesh Yatra slated for March 12.

Gandhi Sandesh Yatra march was to commemorate the 90th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's Dandi March.

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee, in an official press release, said that they had planned to carry out a Gandhi Sandesh Yatra from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi beach in Navsari but have decided to postpone the march.

"The 386 kilometres Yatra was to be started on March,12 by former AICC president Rahul Gandhi. But, seeing the increase in deaths due to coronavirus in the whole world and going by the guidelines of WHO and Central government AICC has decided to postpone the march," the statement said.