Coronavirus outbreak: 17 people from Tamil Nadu quarantined on cruise ship along Egypt’s Nile River

As many as 17 people from Tamil Nadu have been quarantined on a cruise ship in Egypt.

According to reports, the ship was anchored in the Nile River after 33 passengers, including an Indian, and 12 crew, tested positive for coronavirus infection. An engineer from Chennai was among those tested coronavirus positive and was admitted in a hospital in Alexandria

According to AFP, the “A Sara” docked in Luxor days after authorities were alerted that a foreign tourist who had previously disembarked had contracted the virus and infected others on board. The boat was carrying 171 people — 101 foreigners and 70 Egyptian crew — Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said Saturday.