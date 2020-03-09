Coronavirus outbreak: 17 people from Tamil Nadu quarantined on cruise ship along Egypt’s Nile River

As many as 17 people from Tamil Nadu have been quarantined on a cruise ship in Egypt.
According to reports, the ship was anchored in the Nile River after 33 passengers, including an Indian, and 12 crew, tested positive for coronavirus infection. An engineer from Chennai was among those tested coronavirus positive and was admitted in a hospital in Alexandria
According to AFP, the “A Sara” docked in Luxor days after authorities were alerted that a foreign tourist who had previously disembarked had contracted the virus and infected others on board. The boat was carrying 171 people — 101 foreigners and 70 Egyptian crew — Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said Saturday.
On Friday, Egyptian authorities had said that they have tested over 2,500 people who were found not to have the virus, including foreign nationals. The new and fast-spreading coronavirus could deliver a major blow to Egypt's tourism industry.
With three new cases confirmed on Monday in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala the number of coronavirus cases have risen up to 43 in India. Four new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Sunday. This includes one from Ernakulam in Kerala, one from Delhi, one from Uttar Pradesh, and a COVID-19 case from Jammu was confirmed on Sunday.

