Coronavirus outbreak: Cases rise to 41 in India after woman in J&K, 3-year-old Kerala child test positive for virus

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 41 on Monday, after a 63-year-old woman in Jammu and Kashmir and a three-year-old child from Kerala were tested positive for the virus.
The Jammu and Kashmir woman, who had a travel history to Iran, was among two patients who were declared "high viral load cases" by the administration on the weekend. The woman is currently undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital.
While the Kerala child and its parents who had reached the Cochin International Airport Limited at 6 am on March 7 from Italy were subjected to thermal screening at the universal surveillance system established. That is when officials detected symptoms of coronavirus in the child and they were immediately referred to isolation ward of the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital.
Five fresh coronavirus cases, including three who evaded screening on return from Italy, were reported in Kerala, prompting the government on Sunday to sound a renewed alert and warn action against those hiding travel history to affected nations.
A total of 105,586 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 have been reported worldwide as of Sunday, an increase of 3,656 infections from the previous day, including 3,610 new cases outside China. On Monday, China reported 22 new deaths from the deadly coronavirus, taking the death toll to 3,119. The overall confirmed cases on the mainland reached 80,735 by the end of Sunday which included 3,119 people who have died so far.
(Inputs from Agencies)
