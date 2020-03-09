Coronavirus outbreak: Cases rise to 41 in India after woman in J&K, 3-year-old Kerala child test positive for virus

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 41 on Monday, after a 63-year-old woman in Jammu and Kashmir and a three-year-old child from Kerala were tested positive for the virus.

The Jammu and Kashmir woman, who had a travel history to Iran, was among two patients who were declared "high viral load cases" by the administration on the weekend. The woman is currently undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital.

While the Kerala child and its parents who had reached the Cochin International Airport Limited at 6 am on March 7 from Italy were subjected to thermal screening at the universal surveillance system established. That is when officials detected symptoms of coronavirus in the child and they were immediately referred to isolation ward of the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital.