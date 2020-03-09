Amid coronavirus outbreak, Bengaluru reports 80 cases of acute gastroenteritis in March

Amidst fears of coronavirus, Bengaluru has reported an outbreak of acute gastroenteritis. According to a report by the News Minute, in March, 80 cases of gastroenteritis has been reported in Bengaluru. The city also has also reported two cases of cholera— one each from Ambedkar Hospital and St John’s Hospital so far.
Gastroenteritis, also known as infectious diarrhea, is inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract—the stomach and small intestine. Symptoms may include diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain. On the other hand, cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection caused by eating or drinking food or water that is contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholerae.
In the wake of coronavirus outbreak and with positive cases being reported from states in its neighbourhood, Karnataka has strengthened all surveillance and containment measures against the possible spread of disease.
890 persons have been identified for observation including persons who have travelled to COVID-19 affected countries and contacts of COVID-19 positive cases in India. The number of COVID-19 cases in India climbed to 39 on Sunday with five people in Kerala testing positive for coronavirus.
