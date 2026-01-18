Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde Completes Tata Mumbai Marathon |

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde finished the Tata Mumbai Marathon, completing the full 42-km distance in 4 hours, 39 minutes and 23 seconds. This marked his 11th participation in the internationally recognised marathon that draws elite runners from across the world.

Discipline Beyond Office Hours

Dr Shinde, who has turned his passion for running into a disciplined pursuit, follows a strict early-morning training routine despite a demanding administrative schedule. His achievement has drawn appreciation from various quarters for successfully balancing professional responsibilities with personal fitness.

International Ultra-Marathon Feat

Last year, Dr Shinde represented India at the globally renowned Comrades Marathon in South Africa, completing the 86.6-km ultra-marathon in 11 hours, 10 minutes and 56 seconds, making him the only Indian civil servant to participate in the event. He had also clocked an impressive performance at the Tata Mumbai Marathon last year.

Training Amid Election Duties

Dr Shinde continued his training even during the recently concluded Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, a period marked by intense administrative responsibilities. Despite long working hours, he ensured his practice sessions remained uninterrupted.

Also Watch:

Philosophy Behind Running

“Running teaches patience, consistency and mental strength. Even with a busy schedule, early-morning training helps maintain physical fitness and clarity of thought, which is essential for public service,” Dr Shinde said.

Marathon Route Highlights

The 21st edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon began at 5 am from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and passed through Hutatma Chowk, Churchgate, Marine Drive, Peddar Road, Haji Ali, Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Mahim and Prabhadevi, before returning to CSMT. This year’s marathon was notable for the inclusion of the Coastal Road for the first time.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/