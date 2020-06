Coronavirus in Thane: List of COVID-19 containment zones in Thane city, Kalwa, Diva and Mumbra issued by TMC as of June 1

The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane district rose by 486 on Sunday to reach 8,267, while 17 deaths took the toll from the infection to 256.

While, the Mumbai region Covid-19 cases shot above the 51,000-mark on Sunday even as the state death toll reached 2,286, with 89 fatalities - down by 27 from the highest 116 deaths recorded on May 29.

Maharashtra has been recording 75-plus fatalities and new patients over 2,000 daily for the past six consecutive days, with the last highest figure of 3,041 infections on May 24. With 89 fatalities, the state death toll has touched 2,286 while the total number of Coronavirus patients increased from Saturday's 65,168 to 67,655 on Sunday.