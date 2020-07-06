Coronavirus in Thane: COVID-19 centres, private hospitals, helplines and other important information

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 42,420 after 1,878 more people tested positive for the disease, officials said on Monday.

Thane city accounts for over 25 per cent of the total cases in the district, as per an analysis of the data.

On Sunday, 1,878 people tested positive for coronavirus, taking the count of cases to 42,420, the district administration said in a medical bulletin.

Out of the fresh cases, Kalyan-Dombivali reported the maximum 482 cases, followed by Thane city-373, Mira Bhayandar-303, Ulhasnagar-251 and Navi Mumbai-191. The remaining cases were reported from other civic limits in the district.

Out of the 47 deaths in the district, 16 were reported from Thane city, as per the medical bulletin.

So far, Thane city has reported 10,731 coronavirus cases, Kalyan Dombivali-9,086, Navi Mumbai-7,793 Mira Bhayandar-4,314, Ulhasnagar-2,810, Bhiwandi Nizampur-2,319, Ambernath-2,200, Badlapur-973, and Thane rural-2,194.

Thane city has till now also reported the maximum 402 deaths, followed by Navi Mumbai-244, Mira Bhayandar-162 and Kalyan Dombivali-140. The remaining fatalities have been reported from other civic limits.

An analysis of the data showed the death rate in Thane was 2.99 per cent and the recovery rate was 50.19 per cent.

Besides, the neighbouring Palghar district reported total 7,274 cases and 144 deaths till Sunday, a report from the district administration said.

Here is all the important information issued by Thane Municipal Corporation you ought to know in times of emergency;

Kalsekar Hospital Mumbra - 8104242551 Sapphire Hospitals Thane - 25333222 Metropol Hospital Thane - 25895274 Kaushalya Hospital Thane - 25454000 Vedant Hospital Thane - 25988000 Civil Hospital Thane - 02225472582 Horizon Prime Hospital - 02268556855 Thane Health Care - 9820027535 Titan Hospital - 02241008000 Life Care Hospital - 02225855081 Siddhivinayak Maternity and General Hospital - 02225883531 Panandikar Hospital - 02225380668 Ekta Hopsital LLP & ICCU - 02221721111

One can also click here to check the availability of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients.

Important contact numbers:

Covid-19 Prevention Helpline No. - 1800 222 108

National Call Centre 011-23978046

State Control Room 020-26127394

Thane Collector office Control Room 022-25344715

Additionally, one can also self assess in case they see any symptoms. Click here for the link.

Click here for more details on the current status of COVID-19 cases in Thane city.

Moreover, one can also check if their area is containment zone here.