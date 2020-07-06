Coronavirus in Pune: COVID-19 centres, private hospitals, helplines and other important information issued by PMC

Mumbai

Pune district in Maharashtra recorded the highest single-day spike of 1,288 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 28,599, a Health official said on Sunday.

With 16 more people succumbing to the viral infection, the number of the fatalities has risen to 869, he said.

A total of 420 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day. "Of the 1,288 fresh cases, 803 are from the areas located under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) while 396 cases are from Pimpri Chinchwad," the official said.

The number of the cases under PMC now stands at 21,391 while those in Pimpri Chinchwad stands at 4,794. The number of cases from rural areas, civil hospital and Pune Cantonment Board has increased to 2,411, the official added.

Here is the list of important contact numbers issued by PMC

  • PMC essential service & complains (7 am to 11 pm): Toll-free number 18001030222

  • COVID information:

    Central helpline: 1075

    State helpline: 104

    Health state helpline: 020-26127394

  • Non-COVID health (comorbidity) emergency (24x7): 020-25506800, 020-25506801, 020-25506802, 020-25506803

  • COVID symptoms /home quarantine/ admission to any hospital (24x7): 020-25506800, 020-25506801, 020-25506802, 020-25506803 OR

    Naidu Hospital: 020-25506300

  • PMC ambulance for maternity patients

    Kamla Nehru Hospital: 020-25508500, 020-25508609

    Sonawane Hospital: 020-25506100, 020-25506108

  • Ambulance for non-COVID patients: 108 (Govt), PMC (101)

  • COVID ambulance: 108 (Govt)

  • Non-COVID dead body vehicles: 101 (PMC)

  • COVID Dead Body ambulance: 020-24503211, 020-24503212

  • Disaster Management Cell of PMC: 020­-25506800, 020­-25501259, 1800 1030 222

(With inputs from PTI)

