Coronavirus in Pune: PMC Mayor Murlidhar Mohol tests positive for COVID-19

Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol has tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Mohol took to Twitter and informed about it.

"After having a slight fever, I got tested for COVID-19. My test turned out to be positive. However, my condition is stable and I will be back at your service soon. I will keep in touch with the administration and keep reviewing the COVID-19 situation," he wrote on Twitter.

Check out his tweet here: