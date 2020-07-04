Coronavirus in Pune: PMC Mayor Murlidhar Mohol tests positive for COVID-19

Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol has tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Mohol took to Twitter and informed about it.
"After having a slight fever, I got tested for COVID-19. My test turned out to be positive. However, my condition is stable and I will be back at your service soon. I will keep in touch with the administration and keep reviewing the COVID-19 situation," he wrote on Twitter.
Check out his tweet here:
Two days back Mohol attended a meeting with Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, CM Advisor Ajoy Mehta, Health Secretary Pradeep Vyas and other officials.
(With inputs from ANI)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)