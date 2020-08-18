Coronavirus in Pune: With 835 new cases, PMC's COVID-19 tally jumps to 74,933; death toll at 1,785

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in Pune rose by 835 in the last 24 hours to 74,933 on Monday.

With 46 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 1,785, he said.

A total of 1,049 patients were discharged, taking the number of active cases to 14,442 during the day, he said.

As per the update, 58,706 people have recovered/discharged from the disease as of now.

With 4,635 tests conducted on Monday, a total number of tests conducted reached to 3,64,444, Mohol said.