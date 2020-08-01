Coronavirus in Pune: What are the new guidelines for shops and customers?

Amid COVID-19 cases rising higher each day, the next phase of Mission Begin Again has started from today (Saturday, August 1). The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a list of guidelines about what all will be allowed, and will not allowed in this phase from August 1 to August 31.

Here are guidelines for shops and customers for the month of August:

1. Owners should keep their shops open from 09.00 am to 07.00 pm.

2. Citizens should go to the nearest shop as much as possible.

3. Don't go far to buy non-essential items.

4. The trial room in the shop cannot be used. Similarly, the clothes sold cannot be changed or returned.

5. It is the responsibility of the shopkeeper to ensure that there is no crowd and social distancing while shopping in the shop.

6. Business holders and employees working in the business must be living outside the restricted area.

7. Shopkeepers should give workers identity cards with photos.

8. Keep a safe distance between two employees while working in the shop.

9. All shop workers should wear masks and gloves.

10. If the employees working in the shop show any signs of infection, they should immediately consult the medical officer in the hospital and take further action accordingly.

11. Soap/sanitizer should be provided to the employees for washing their hands from time to time and other necessary facilities should be provided.

12. When entering the shop, spray the steps and exterior with 1% sodium hypochlorite solution daily.

13. After leaving the shop counter, wipe it with 1% sodium hypochlorite solution.

14. Citizens who come to shop must also wear a mask. If the administration notices that the rules of social distancing are not being followed in the shops, the shops will be closed immediately.

15. Masks should be made available to everyone in the workplace and they should be used by all.

16. Safe distance between workplaces must be maintained by all employees. In order to keep a safe distance between the employees, adequate spacing and meal times should also be fixed in two shifts of work.

17. There should be thermal scanning, hand wash and sanitizer available at the place of work to get their body temperature to and from work.

18. It is the responsibility of the head of the organization to make it mandatory for all employees to use Arogya Setu.

19. Meetings should not held with large attendance of staff

20. It is necessary to make a list of the hospitals of the Corporation which are treating COVID-19 in the workplace. If any employee shows symptoms of COVID, they should be taken for immediate examination. A separate place should be fixed for keeping such staff until the medical examination is carried out.

21. When there is no public transport system, vehicles should be arranged for transportation, keeping a safe distance from the employees.

22. Employees should be trained and kept in constant touch on how to maintain good hygiene. The persons working must be living outside containment zone.