Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's recovery rate reaches to 82.97 percent

The recovery rate of the Pune Municipal Corporation area has reached to 82.97 percent. The doubling rate has also reached to 38.82 days within the PMC limits.
Comparison with a recovery rate of India and Maharashtra:
Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s recovery rate is 70.96 percent.
In India, the total coronavirus cases mounted to 45,62,414, while the recoveries surged to 35,42,663, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.67 percent while the recovery rate was recorded at 77.65 percent. recovery rate is at 77.65 percent.
The update was shared by the PMC's mayor Murlidhar Mohol today. Here are other parameters as per the update:
COVID 19 Case Summary
· Total Active Cases 16712
· Total Positives Cases 113832
· Total Recovered 94452
· Total Deaths 2668
· Total Critical 940
· Critical On Ventilator 485
· Critical in ICU 455
· Home Isolation 7745
· Hospitalised 5658
· CCC 3309
· Doubling Rate 38.82 Days
· Total Positive Cases 40.10 Days
Testing
· Total Tests 514661
· Tests per million 116205
· Confirmation Cases 22.12%
· Active Ratio 14.68%
· Recovery Rate 82.97%
· Fatality Rate 2.34%
· Critical Rate 5.62%
Contact Tracing Cumulative
Total Traced 1336488 (1188663)
High Risk 369308 (334192)
Low Risk 967180 (854471)
Comorbid Survey
Total Comorbid Patients and aged above 50 28302
Total Deaths (Comorbid) 1721
Total Comorbid Citizens 3,68,991
Meanwhile, as per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in the city rose by 1,916 in the last 24 hours to 1,13,832 on Thursday.
With 43 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 2,668, he said.
A total of 1,838 patients were discharged, taking the number of active cases to 16,713 during the day, he said.
As per the update, 94,452 people have recovered/discharged from the disease as of now.
With 6,795 tests conducted on Thursday, a total number of tests conducted reached to 5,14,661, Mohol said.
(With inputs from PTI)
