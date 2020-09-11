Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's recovery rate reaches to 82.97 percent

The recovery rate of the Pune Municipal Corporation area has reached to 82.97 percent. The doubling rate has also reached to 38.82 days within the PMC limits.

Comparison with a recovery rate of India and Maharashtra:

Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s recovery rate is 70.96 percent.

In India, the total coronavirus cases mounted to 45,62,414, while the recoveries surged to 35,42,663, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.67 percent while the recovery rate was recorded at 77.65 percent. recovery rate is at 77.65 percent.

The update was shared by the PMC's mayor Murlidhar Mohol today. Here are other parameters as per the update:

COVID 19 Case Summary

· Total Active Cases 16712

· Total Positives Cases 113832

· Total Recovered 94452

· Total Deaths 2668

· Total Critical 940

· Critical On Ventilator 485

· Critical in ICU 455

· Home Isolation 7745

· Hospitalised 5658

· CCC 3309

· Doubling Rate 38.82 Days

· Total Positive Cases 40.10 Days