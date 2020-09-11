Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 total rises by 1,916; 1,219 new cases in PCMC

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in the city rose by 1,916 in the last 24 hours to 1,13,832 on Thursday.
With 43 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 2,668, he said.
A total of 1,838 patients were discharged, taking the number of active cases to 16,713 during the day, he said.
As per the update, 94,452 people have recovered/discharged from the disease as of now.
With 6,795 tests conducted on Thursday, a total number of tests conducted reached to 5,14,661, Mohol said.
In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 1,219 COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, taking the COVID-19 total to 59,966.
18 deaths were recorded during the day. Now, the death toll due to the infection is 986.
A total of 557 people were discharged during the day, taking a total of cured COVID-19 patients to 48,651.
Active COVID-19 cases in the city are at 10,261.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday recorded its second-highest spike in coronavirus cases at 23,446, which took the case tally to 9,90,795, a health department official said.
On Wednesday, the state had witnessed a record increase of 23,816 COVID-19 patients.
The death toll on Thursday increased to 28,282 with 448 fresh fatalities.
The death toll due to the pandemic in Mumbai increased by 38 to reach 8,023.
14,253 patients were discharged during the day, so the number of recovered cases rose to 7,00,715.
The recovery rate in the state is 70.72 per cent.
So far over 49.74 lakh tests have been conducted in the state.
Currently, 16,30,701 people are in-home quarantine and 38,220 in institutional quarantine, the health department official said.
The highest 72 fatalities were reported in Satara district of western Maharashtra on Thursday, followed by 43 in Nagpur city and 38 in Mumbai city.
Mumbai has recorded the highest number of fatalities in the state so far.
The state has 2,61,432 active patients, 69,456 of them in Pune district, followed by Thane with 28,460 and Mumbai with 26,629 active patients.
Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 9,90,795, New cases 23,446, Death toll 28,282, Recovered 7,00,715, Active cases 2,61,432.
(With inputs from PTI)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)