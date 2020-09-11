Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 total rises by 1,916; 1,219 new cases in PCMC

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in the city rose by 1,916 in the last 24 hours to 1,13,832 on Thursday.

With 43 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 2,668, he said.

A total of 1,838 patients were discharged, taking the number of active cases to 16,713 during the day, he said.

As per the update, 94,452 people have recovered/discharged from the disease as of now.

With 6,795 tests conducted on Thursday, a total number of tests conducted reached to 5,14,661, Mohol said.