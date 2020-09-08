Coronavirus in Pune: MNS Corporator Vasant More vandalises official's car to protest unavailability of ambulances

More said that if people in Pune are not getting ambulance then officers don't have the right to move in vehicles.

"My relative, who was COVID-19 positive, didn't get an ambulance for 3.5 hours even after his death. They are allowing funerals only at electric facilities. If people in Pune are not getting ambulance then officers don't have the right to move in vehicles," More said.

A total of 16,429 new COVID-19 cases and 423 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 9,23,641 in the state, Public Health Department said.