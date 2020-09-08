Pune: Renowned astronomer Govind Swarup passes away at 91

"National Centre for Radio Astronomy (NCRA) with a very heavy heart, announces that our renowned scientist, great radio astronomer Prof. Govind Swarup passed away on Monday 9 pm at a private hospital following illness," the NCRA said.

Born in 1929, Swarup was one of the pioneers of radio astronomy in India, it said.

"He was known not only for his important research contributions but also for his leadership in building highly innovative, world-class radio telescopes such as the Ooty Radio Telescope and the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT), which firmly established India as one of the leading countries for radio astronomy research," the NCRA added.

Swarup obtained his M.Sc from Allahabad University in 1950 and his PhD from Standford University in the USA in 1961.

He returned to India in 1963 and joined the TIFR at the invitation of Homi Bhaba, it said.

He received several distinctions throughout his career, including Padma Shri, the Bhatnagar award, and the Grote Reber medal.

Swarup was a fellow of many distinguished academics, including Fellowship of the Royal Society, the NCRA said.