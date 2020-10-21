Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 328, PCMC records 193 new cases

Pune on Tuesday reported 328 new coronavirus cases, taking its COVID-19 count to 1,57,959.

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, 21 people succumbed to the infection, with this the death toll went up to 4,022.

A total of 904 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 8,601. As of now, 1,45,336 people were dischraged/recovered.

On Tuesday, 2,809 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,06,430.