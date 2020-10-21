Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 328, PCMC records 193 new cases

Pune on Tuesday reported 328 new coronavirus cases, taking its COVID-19 count to 1,57,959.
As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, 21 people succumbed to the infection, with this the death toll went up to 4,022.
A total of 904 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 8,601. As of now, 1,45,336 people were dischraged/recovered.
On Tuesday, 2,809 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,06,430.
In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 193 COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 85,850. Meanwhile, 7 deaths were recorded during the day, taking the death toll due to the infection to 1,492.
A total of 334 people were discharged on the day, taking the total of cured COVID-19 patients to 82,118. A total of 2,115 tests were conducted on Tuesday and the tally has reached 3,83,626.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra's coronavirus infection tally on Tuesday increased to 16,09,516 with 8,151 new cases. The state also reported 213 new COVID-19 deaths, which took the death toll to 42,453.
65,456 coronavirus tests were performed in the last 24 hours, of which 8,151 turned out to be positive at an infection rate of 12.45 per cent. 7,429 patients were discharged after treatment, taking the tally of recovered cases to 13,92,308. The number of active patients in the state is 1,74,265.