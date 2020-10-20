Coronavirus in Pune: Micro-containment zones in city down to 33; check out the full list here

Pune reported 214 new coronavirus cases yesterday, taking its COVID-19 count to 1,57,631.

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, 18 people succumbed to the infection, with this the death toll went up to 4,001.

A total of 505 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 9,198. As of now, 1,44,432 people were dischraged/recovered.

Yesterday 1,497 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,03,621.

Pune Municipal Corporation has also issued a list of micro-containment zones in Pune. The number of micro-containment zones has come down to 33. The last list had 59 containment zones.

Here is the number of containment zones in each ward office area:

Kasba Vishrambaug area - 3

Bhavani Peth ward office - 1

Dhole Patil ward office - 1

Dhankawadi/Sahakarnagar - 4

Bibwewadi ward office- 1

Yerawada - 1

Wanowrie/Ramtekadi- 3

Shivajinagar/Ghole road- 0

Ahmednagar Road/Wadgaonsheri - 4

Sinhgad ward office- 2

Hadapsar/Mundhwa- 5

Kondhwa-Yeolewadi - 3

Warje-Karvenagar- 1

Kothrud/Bavdhan- 4

Aundh-Baner - 0

Here is the full revised list of COVID-19 micro-containment zones as given by Pune Municipal Corporation: