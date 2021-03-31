Coronavirus in Pune: PMC records 4,458 COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike since pandemic outbreak

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday recorded 4,458 COVID-19 cases, taking its caseload to 2,69,343. This is PMC's highest single-day spike since the pandemic outbreak.

According to an update by the District Health Officer, the death toll climbed to 5,471 with 32 new fatalities.

A total of 3374 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of discharged/ recovered patients to 2,30,183.

As of now, there are 33,858 active COVID-19 cases in PMC.

Meanwhile, the neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Tuesday reported 2,288 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 1,40,138. With 15 new fatalities, the death toll in the twin-city rose to 2,003.

According to the update, 1410 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally to 1,20,322.

As of now, there are 17,813 active COVID-19 cases in PCMC.

In all, Pune district has 61,609 active cases.