Coronavirus in Pune: PMC records 4,458 COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike since pandemic outbreak

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday recorded 4,458 COVID-19 cases, taking its caseload to 2,69,343. This is PMC's highest single-day spike since the pandemic outbreak.
According to an update by the District Health Officer, the death toll climbed to 5,471 with 32 new fatalities.
A total of 3374 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of discharged/ recovered patients to 2,30,183.
As of now, there are 33,858 active COVID-19 cases in PMC.
Meanwhile, the neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Tuesday reported 2,288 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 1,40,138. With 15 new fatalities, the death toll in the twin-city rose to 2,003.
According to the update, 1410 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally to 1,20,322.
As of now, there are 17,813 active COVID-19 cases in PCMC.
In all, Pune district has 61,609 active cases.
Besides, Maharashtra on Wednesday reported as many as 39,544 new coronavirus cases, its second-highest single-day rise in infection tally since the pandemic began. With this, the state's cumulative caseload mounted to 28,12,980.
On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported the deaths of 227 patients. This one-day fatality count is the highest for the state since October last year, which pushed the death toll to 54,649. Out of these 227 deaths, 129 had occurred in last 48 hours and 61 in the last week. Rest 37 patients had died prior to last week.
As many as 1,67,078 coronavirus tests were carried out on Wednesday, which took the overall test count to 1,97,92,143.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 28,12,980, new cases: 39,544, death toll: 54,649, discharged: 24,00,727, active cases: 3,56,243, people tested so far: 1,97,92,143.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)