COVID-19: With 39,544 cases, Maharashtra records second-highest single-day spike; active cases jump to 3,56,243

With 39,544 new COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra on Wednesday (March 31) recorded its second-highest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic. The state on Sunday (March 28) had reported 40,414 COVID-19 cases, the highest rise so far in a single day.

Besides, 227 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 54,649. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.94%.

23,600 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 24,00,727. The recovery rate in the state stands at 85.34%.

Currently, 16,56,697 people are in home quarantine and 17,649 people are in institutional quarantine.

The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 3,56,243.

The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 9941 new cases on Wednesday.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 8404 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 9571 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 567 new cases, Aurangabad circle 2287, Latur circle 2563, Akola circle 1650, and Nagpur circle recorded 4561 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said people should be ready for stringent measures in the coming days to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Talking to reporters, Tope said saving lives is the government's priority.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on Sunday asked officials to prepare a plan for implementation of a lockdown which will have a minimum impact on the state's economy.