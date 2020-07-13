Coronavirus in Pune: Full list of guidelines as lockdown to be imposed from midnight today

Pune district recorded the highest single-day spike of 1,088 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall count to 38,502, a health official said on Sunday. The death toll has risen by 39 to 1,075, he said.

"Of the 1,088 fresh cases, 559 cases were reported from the limits of the Pune Municipal Corporation, which now has 27,227 patients.

Due to the rising COVID-19 cases, lockdown is going to be implemented in Pune from 1 AM on July 14 to 12 AM on July 23.

Here is the full list of guidelines as lockdown is all set to be imposed:

a. All grocery stores, all retailers and wholesalers, all other commercial shops will be completely closed from 14/07/2020 to 18/07/2020. Thereafter from 19/07/2020 to 23/07/2020 from 08 am to 12 noon only shops supplying essentials and their wholesalers will be open, all other shops and establishments will be closed.

b. Zomato, Swigy and similar online portals will be closed from 01:00 AM on 14/07/2020 to 12:00 AM on 23/07/2020.

c. Public/private playgrounds/open spaces, parks, gardens will be completely closed. Also, morning walk and evening walk in public places will be restricted.

d. Restaurants, Bars, Lodges, Hotels (except under Vande Bharat Yojana), Resorts, malls, markets will be completely closed.

e. All hairdressers/salons / spas / beauty parlour shops will be completely closed.

f. All Retail & Wholesale Market/Vegetable Market/ Fruit Vendors/Weekly and daily market/ hawkers will be completely closed from 14/07/2020 to 18/07/2020. Thereafter from 19/07/2020 to 23/07/2020 only all the essential retail and wholesale selling places, Fruit sellers, daily vegetable market will be open from 08 am to 12 noon.

g. Sales of Mutton, Chicken, Eggs, Fish etc. will be completely closed from 14/07/2020 to 18/07/2020. Thereafter it will continue from 19/07/2020 to 23/07/2020 from 08 am to 12 noon.

h. Schools, colleges, educational institutions, training institutes, all types of teaching classes will be completely closed.

i. Public and private passenger vehicles - two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers will be completely closed.

j. Public and private bus services in the city will be completely closed for trucks, tempos, trailers, tractors, etc. However, specific employees and vehicles of Pune Municipal Corporation, Police Department and State and Central Departments working on COVID-19 Prevention Measures as well as employees and vehicles providing essential services are excluded as per this order. Also wholesale transport supplying essential services and goods is excluded from this order.

k. All types of construction work will be completely closed however the construction site which has In-Situ construction will be able to continue the work.

l. All cinemas, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment industry, theaters, auditoriums will be completely closed.

m. All kinds of marriage halls as well as wedding ceremonies, receptions wont take place. However, previously permitted wedding ceremonies can be held in the presence of fewer than 20 persons.

n. All types of private establishment offices will be completely closed. Social / Political / Sports / Entertainment/Cultural / religious events and gatherings will be completely closed.

o. Religious places/Public places of worship will be completely closed.

p. All private offices in Pune city will remain closed.

q. E-Commerce services e.g. Amazon, Flipkart and similar services will be completely closed from 14/07/2020 to 18/07/2020. Thereafter they will continue from 19/07/2020.