Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 779, PCMC records 554 new cases

By FPJ Web Desk

BL soni

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in the city rose by 779 to 1,42,915 on Monday.

With 33 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 3,406.

A total of 1,105 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 17,228.

As per the update, 1,22,218 people have recovered/discharged as of now.

With 3,212 tests conducted on Monday, the total number of tests conducted reached to 6,15,420.

In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 554 COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, taking the COVID-19 cases total to 76,633.

10 deaths were recorded during the day. Now, the death toll due to the infection is 1,290.

A total of 959 people were discharged on Monday, taking the total of cured COVID-19 patients to 68,255.

