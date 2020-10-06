Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 391, PCMC records 443 new cases

Pune reported 391 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 count to 1,49,790 on October 5.

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, 32 people succumbed to the infection, with this the death toll went up to 3,679. A total of 917 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 14,841.

As per the update, 1,31,270 people have recovered/discharged as of now. With 1,839 tests conducted today, the total number of tests conducted reached to 6,49,439.

Meanwhile, in the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 443 COVID-19 cases were reported today, taking the COVID-19 cases total to 80,923. 13 deaths were recorded during the day. Now, the death toll due to the infection is 1,374.

A total of 833 people were discharged today, taking the total of cured COVID-19 patients to 74,504.