Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 1,036, PCMC records 633 new cases

Pune reported 1,036 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 count to 1,46,327 on Thursday.

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, 42 people succumbed to the infection, with this the death toll went up to 3,528. A total of 1,170 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 16,369.

As per the update, 1,26,430 people have recovered/discharged as of now. With 5,260 tests conducted on Thursday, the total number of tests conducted reached to 6,32,614.