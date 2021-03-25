Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC records 3286 COVID-19 cases; 1811 in PCMC on March 25

In a massive spike in COVID-19 cases, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 3,286 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking its caseload to 2,47,629.
According to an update by PMC Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 5,134 with 23 new fatalities.
A total of 1,200 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of discharged/ recovered patients to 2,13,914.
As of now, there are 28,578 active COVID-19 cases.
In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 1811 COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 1,28,747. With 13 new fatalities, the death toll in the twin-city rose to 2,77.
According to an update by Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) former Deputy Mayor Tushar Hinge, 722 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally to 1,12,762.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 35,952 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, the highest one-day rise since the pandemic began. It took the caseload in the state to 26,00,833. The state has added over one lakh cases in the last four days. With 111 fatalities reported on Thursday, death toll reached 53,795.
With discharge of 20,444 patients from hospitals, the recovery count in the state increased to 22,83,037. There are 2,62,685 active cases now.
As many as 1,53,447 coronavirus tests were carried out on Thursday, taking the total to 1,88,78,754.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 26,00,833, new cases: 35,952, death toll: 53,795, discharged: 22,83,037, active cases: 2,62,685, people tested so far: 1,88,78,754.
