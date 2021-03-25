Maharashtra records highest single-day spike with almost 36,000 new COVID-19 cases; 111 COVID-19 fatalities on March 25

Maharashtra on Thursday (March 25) recorded 35,952 new COVID-19 cases. This is the highest single-day surge in the state since the pandemic outbreak last year. The previous highest single-day surge was of 31,855 cases, which was recorded on Wednesday, March 24.

Besides, 111 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 53,795. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.07%.

20,444 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 22,83,037. The recovery rate in the state stands at 87.78%.

Currently, 13,62,899 people are in home quarantine and 13,770 people are in institutional quarantine.

The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 2,62,685.

The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 10062 new cases on Thursday.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 6493 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 7391 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 309 new cases, Aurangabad circle 2683, Latur circle 2453, Akola circle 2005, and Nagpur circle recorded 4556 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had on Wednesday asserted that the spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and Punjab is of grave concern.

Bhushan had said, "Two states are of grave concern, that have shown a recent surge in cases - Maharashtra, that reported more than 28,000 cases in the last 24 hours and Punjab, that is reporting a huge number of cases in proportion to its population."

He further stated that the top 10 districts where maximum active cases are concentrated include nine districts from Maharashtra and one from Karnataka. The districts are Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Bengaluru Urban, Nanded, Jalgaon and Akola.