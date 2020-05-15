Coronavirus in Pimpri Chinchwad: Full list of containment zones and area-wise COVID-19 patients in PCMC on May 15

Four fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation on Friday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the twin-city to 187. 117 patients have recovered from the virus and four have lost their lives.
Here is the full list of area-wise COVID-19 patients in PCMC (as tweeted by official Twitter page of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation on May 15):
1. Tathawade - 0 (2 recovered)
2. Punawale - 0 (5 recovered)
3. Kivale - 1
4. Chinchwad - 7 (1 recovered)
5. Bhosari - 3 (24 recovered, 1 death)
6. Moshi - 9 (6 recovered)
7. Charholi - 11 (2 recovered)
8. Dighi - 1 (2 recovered)
9. Dapodi - 1 (4 recovered)
10. Pimple Saudagar - 0 (3 recovered)
11. Rahatani - 2
12. Wakad - 1 (2 recovered)
13. Thergaon - 1 (7 recovered, 1 death)
14. Kharalwadi - 2 (9 recovered)
15. Gharkul, Chikhali - 0 (2 recovered)
16. Tamhanewasti - 3
17. Kasarwadi - 0 ( 2 recovered)
18. Akurdi - 2
19. Sambhajinagar - 3 (2 recovered)
20. Mohan Nagar - 1
21. Rupeenagar - 3 (30 recovered, 2 death)
22. Talawade - 5
23. Nehrunagar - 0
24. Old Sangvi - 7 (2 recovered)
25. Phugewadi - 1
26. Pimple Gurav - 3 (4 recovered)
27. Pimple Waghere - 0 (5 recovered)
28. Pimple Nilakh - 0 (1 recovered)
Here is the list of COVID-19 containment zones in Pimpri Chinchwad (as tweeted by official Twitter page of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation on May 15) :
1. Kharalwadi
2. Shivneri Colony, Pimple Gurav
3. Rupeenagar
4. Gandharva Nagari, Moshi
5. Vijay Nagar, Dighi
6. Tapovan Road, Pimple Waghere
7. 16 number bus stop, Thergaon
8. Shivaji Chowk, Pimple Nilakh
9. Tanishq Icon, Dighi
10. Jagtap Complex, Pimple Gurav
11. Madhuban Society, Old Sanghvi
12. Indira Nagar, Chinchwad
13. Sathe Nagar, Charholi
14. Shubhashree Row House Society, Pimple Saudagar
15. Vinayak Nagar, Pimple Gurav
16. Bankar Vasti, Moshi
17. Bajaj School Area, Sambhajinagar
18. New Angels School, Talwade
19. Woodsville, Moshi
20. Kalewadi
21. Mohan Nagar
22. Tamhanewasti
23. Tapkir Chowk, Charholi
24. Nikamwasti, Charholi
25. Landgenagar
26. Kaspatewasti, Wakad
27. Dattanagar, Thergaon
28. Guruvihar Society, Bhosari
29. Hutatma Chowk, Bhosari
30. Chatrapati Chowk, Rahatni
31. Anand Nagar, Chinchwad Station
32. Chakrapani vashat, Bhosari
33. Pawna Nagar, Old Sanghvi
34. Shubhashree SHS, Akurdi
