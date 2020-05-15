Coronavirus in Pimpri Chinchwad: Full list of containment zones and area-wise COVID-19 patients in PCMC on May 15

Four fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation on Friday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the twin-city to 187. 117 patients have recovered from the virus and four have lost their lives.

Here is the full list of area-wise COVID-19 patients in PCMC (as tweeted by official Twitter page of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation on May 15):

1. Tathawade - 0 (2 recovered)

2. Punawale - 0 (5 recovered)

3. Kivale - 1

4. Chinchwad - 7 (1 recovered)

5. Bhosari - 3 (24 recovered, 1 death)

6. Moshi - 9 (6 recovered)

7. Charholi - 11 (2 recovered)

8. Dighi - 1 (2 recovered)

9. Dapodi - 1 (4 recovered)