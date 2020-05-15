Mumbai

Updated on

Coronavirus in Pimpri Chinchwad: Full list of containment zones and area-wise COVID-19 patients in PCMC on May 15

By FPJ Web Desk

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation
Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation
Twitter/@pcmcindiagovin

Four fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation on Friday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the twin-city to 187. 117 patients have recovered from the virus and four have lost their lives.

Here is the full list of area-wise COVID-19 patients in PCMC (as tweeted by official Twitter page of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation on May 15):

1. Tathawade - 0 (2 recovered)

2. Punawale - 0 (5 recovered)

3. Kivale - 1

4. Chinchwad - 7 (1 recovered)

5. Bhosari - 3 (24 recovered, 1 death)

6. Moshi - 9 (6 recovered)

7. Charholi - 11 (2 recovered)

8. Dighi - 1 (2 recovered)

9. Dapodi - 1 (4 recovered)

10. Pimple Saudagar - 0 (3 recovered)

11. Rahatani - 2

12. Wakad - 1 (2 recovered)

13. Thergaon - 1 (7 recovered, 1 death)

14. Kharalwadi - 2 (9 recovered)

15. Gharkul, Chikhali - 0 (2 recovered)

16. Tamhanewasti - 3

17. Kasarwadi - 0 ( 2 recovered)

18. Akurdi - 2

19. Sambhajinagar - 3 (2 recovered)

20. Mohan Nagar - 1

21. Rupeenagar - 3 (30 recovered, 2 death)

22. Talawade - 5

23. Nehrunagar - 0

24. Old Sangvi - 7 (2 recovered)

25. Phugewadi - 1

26. Pimple Gurav - 3 (4 recovered)

27. Pimple Waghere - 0 (5 recovered)

28. Pimple Nilakh - 0 (1 recovered)

Here is the list of COVID-19 containment zones in Pimpri Chinchwad (as tweeted by official Twitter page of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation on May 15) :

1. Kharalwadi

2. Shivneri Colony, Pimple Gurav

3. Rupeenagar

4. Gandharva Nagari, Moshi

5. Vijay Nagar, Dighi

6. Tapovan Road, Pimple Waghere

7. 16 number bus stop, Thergaon

8. Shivaji Chowk, Pimple Nilakh

9. Tanishq Icon, Dighi

10. Jagtap Complex, Pimple Gurav

11. Madhuban Society, Old Sanghvi

12. Indira Nagar, Chinchwad

13. Sathe Nagar, Charholi

14. Shubhashree Row House Society, Pimple Saudagar

15. Vinayak Nagar, Pimple Gurav

16. Bankar Vasti, Moshi

17. Bajaj School Area, Sambhajinagar

18. New Angels School, Talwade

19. Woodsville, Moshi

20. Kalewadi

21. Mohan Nagar

22. Tamhanewasti

23. Tapkir Chowk, Charholi

24. Nikamwasti, Charholi

25. Landgenagar

26. Kaspatewasti, Wakad

27. Dattanagar, Thergaon

28. Guruvihar Society, Bhosari

29. Hutatma Chowk, Bhosari

30. Chatrapati Chowk, Rahatni

31. Anand Nagar, Chinchwad Station

32. Chakrapani vashat, Bhosari

33. Pawna Nagar, Old Sanghvi

34. Shubhashree SHS, Akurdi

(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in