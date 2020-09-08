Coronavirus in Panvel: Area-wise list of cases in Panvel, Kharghar, Kamothe, etc as of Sep 7 as released by PMC

As per the official update issued by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on September 7, the coronavirus tally of PMC has reached to 13,419 as 199 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of PMC.
Moreover, the number of fatalities reached 316. Till now, 11,351 people have been discharged from hospitals taking the number of active cases to 1,752.
As per the update on September 7, 107 patients were discharged. The current recovery rate of PMC is at 84.59 percent.
Here is the list of area-wise cases as issued by PMC
Panvel - 53
New Panvel - 28
Khanda Colony - 10
Kalamboli - 38
Kamothe - 32
Kharghar - 32
Taloja- 6
Tota - 199
