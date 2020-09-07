Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC sets up COVID-19 Bill Complaint Centre to check inflated bills issue

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has set up COVID-19 Bill Complaint Centre for the redressal of inflated bills by private hospitals. The centre will act within 24 hours of receiving the complaints. The civic body has been constantly getting complaints from citizens regarding inflated bills by private hospitals.

Now, the civic body is taking complaints over phone or email. Even the citizen can send a complaint on WhatsApp with all documents.

A senior civic official says that they have received complaints that some private hospitals are charging more than the rates fixed by the state government. “Now, the process to register a complaint is hassle free and appropriate action will be taken within the stipulated time,” said the official.