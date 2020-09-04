Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: MBMC offers anti-COVID vials on loan basis to private hospitals

Alarmed by the rising number of deaths due to COVID-19 , the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has now trained its focus on reducing the case fatality rate (CFR), in the twin-city.

After setting up a mechanism to ensure adequate supply of liquid oxygen at its dedicated Covid-19 facility in Bhayandar (west), the MBMC’s health department has now offered vials of Remdesivir injection for patients undergoing treatment for the deadly infection at private hospitals in case of unavailability.

As per the lifesaving plan rolled out in accordance with revised treatment protocols recommended by the government for the management of hospitalized Covid-19 patients, the MBMC as a stop-gap arrangement to tackle shortage or unavailability will provide the vials to private hospitals for emergency cases.

However, the vials will be made available on a loan basis as the hospital will have to replace an equal number of vials once they get their supply. “In many instances, it was observed that the relatives of Covid-19 patients had to run from pillar-to-post to get the vials due to shortage and that too at higher than prescribed rates. Now, critical patients will not be deprived of this much needed treatment,” said, Mayor Jyotsna Hasnale who played an instrumental role in implementing the vial provision scheme for private hospitals.

“Private hospitals can get the vials on loan basis from MBMC’s dedicated Covid-19 facility in Bhayandar (w), round the clock by affirming replacements in exchange,” confirmed deputy municipal commissioner- Sambhaji Waghmare.

With 431 casualties so far, the mounting death toll continues to become a major cause of worry for the civic administration as the overall CFR continues to hover above 3.2 percent. While the total number of cumulative patients stands at 12,149, the number of active patients has gone down to 1,577 as the rate of recovery is pegged at 84.73 percent.