Coronavirus in Panvel: Area-wise list of active COVID-19 cases in Panvel, Kharghar, Kamothe as of Sept 26 as released by PMC

As per the official update issued by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on September 26, the coronavirus tally of PMC has reached to 18,342 as 686 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of PMC.
Out of 686, almost 588 cases were reported earlier but were registered today.
Moreover, the number of fatalities reached 402. Till now, 16,050 people have been discharged from hospitals taking the number of active cases to 1,890.
As per the update, 319 patients were discharged. The current recovery rate of PMC is at 87.50 percent.
Here is the list of area-wise active cases as issued by PMC on September 20:
Kalamboli - 402 active cases
Kamothe - 401 active cases
Kharghar - 442 active cases
New Panvel - 420 active cases
Panvel - 201 active cases
Taloja - 24 active cases
Total active cases - 1890
