Navi Mumbai: One held for running IPL betting racket in Koparkhairane

The Central Unit of Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai Police arrested a 39-year-old man who was allegedly running a betting racket for IPL 2020 matches over the mobile application. The police also seized two mobile phones, one television set, and Rs 2 lakh cash from him.

Dream11 IPL is being held in UAE this year due to high number of coronavirus cases in India.

Based on the tip-off received from a reliable source, the official of the Central Unit of Crime Branch carried out a raid at Suyash Swaraj society at sector 8 in Koparkhairane on Friday evening when the match of Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals was underway in Dubai.

The arrested person, identified as Vijay Yashwant Khairnar, was taking bets over a mobile application online. “We also seized two mobile phones, one TV set and Rs lakh cash from there,” said a senior official from the Crime Branch.

A case was registered at Koparkhiarane police station against Khairnar under section 4(A) and 5 of Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act 1887. “Now, we are investigating how did he get the mobile application and hoe many more people are involved in the betting racket,” said the official.