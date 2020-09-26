Navi Mumbai: Beat marshals and fishermen save youth from committing suicide

Alert beat marshal attached with the Vashi police with the help of two fishermen saved an 18-year-old man who was on the brink of committing suicide on Friday evening at Vashi creek. The man was later handed over to his family after counselling.

Police said that around 5.30 pm on Friday, an 18-year-old came in an auto-rickshaw, and after getting down he was about to jump off the Vashi creek when two-beat marshals on patrolling duty in their motorbike noticed him. They reached there immediately to thwart his bid to commit suicide. Meanwhile, his mother and brother also reached there in another auto-rickshaw.

Beat marshal Dheeraj Suryavanshi and Rama Dhepe called the fishermen Mahesh Sutar and Dutta Bhoir from Vashi gaon. They all prevented the man from committing suicide.

Police said that the man was a resident of Milind Nagar of Ghatkopar and he had a minor argument with his mother in the morning over household issues. Following the argument, he left home to commit suicide. Later, the man was handed over to the family after counselling, said police.