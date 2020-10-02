Coronavirus in Panvel: Area-wise list of active COVID-19 cases in Panvel, Kharghar, Kamothe as of Oct 2 as released by PMC

As per the official update issued by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on October 2, the coronavirus tally of PMC has reached to 19,751 as 260 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of PMC.

Moreover, the number of fatalities reached 436. Till now, 17,483 people have been discharged from hospitals taking the number of active cases to 1,832.

As per the update, 228 patients were discharged today. The current recovery rate of PMC is at 88.52 percent.

Here is the list of area-wise active cases as issued by PMC on September 20:

Kalamboli - 377 active cases

Kamothe - 410 active cases

Kharghar - 482 active cases

New Panvel - 401 active cases

Panvel - 124 active cases

Taloja - 38 active cases

Total active cases - 1832