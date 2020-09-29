Coronavirus in Panvel: PMC issues a fresh list of hospitals for COVID-19 treatment

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a fresh list of private and government runs hospitals where COVID 19 patients can be treated. It has also issued civic official contact details to complain, related to inflated bills by private hospitals.

From food to an ambulance, the civic body has made available all contact details where the patient's family can contact.

The civic body has been receiving a complaint from citizens regarding inflated bills by private hospitals and beds available in the PMC area. Last week, the civic body issued a detailed list of hospitals and doctors to be contacted during emergencies.

At present, there are 21 Private Dedicated COVID Hospitals (DCH) where patients can be taken for treatment. The civic body has provided a contact person and a mobile number.

The civic body has also set up COVID Homecare Monitoring Service at a hospital which helps asymptomatic people in getting treatment at home. In addition, there are six civic runs COCID care centre which is available at free of cost.

Sanjay Shinde, deputy municipal commissioner (Medical Health) says that we have designated six officials to address bills related issues. “The mobile number of officials have been given where they lodge their complaints regarding bills while treatment at private hospitals,” said Shinde.

Recently, the Raigad district administration has already set up a control room through Tehsil office to assist the needy in getting details of ICU and O2 beds in the district including in Panvel. The Tehsildar office monitors of beds availability and provide details to the needy.

Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) covered 1.19 lakh families till September 28 under the state-wide campaign 'My Family-My Responsibility' launched by the Government of Maharashtra on September 15. The 720 dedicated teams as part of door-to-door survey, they 3,83,342 citizens so far. The survey team found 46 citizens with COVID -like symptoms while 234 citizens have been referred for treatment.