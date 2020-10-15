Coronavirus in Panvel: 276 test positive under phase 1 of PMC's 'My Family My Responsibility' campaign

A total of 276 positive cases of COVID-19 was found during phase one of 'My Family My Responsibility campaign' that ended on October 14 under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC). In phase one of the campaign, the civic body visited around 2.08 lakh families and conducted a health check-up of around 7.95 citizens.

The survey team came across around 876 people with fever, cough, and cold symptoms, and when the sample of 674 of them were sent for lab tests, 276 were found positive of COVID 19.

As part of the 'My Family, My Responsibility' health care campaign, a total of 233 teams of volunteers visited 2,08,746 houses and conducted a health survey of 7,93,923 citizens. The team also created awareness and health education, treatment, and prevention from COVID 19. The objective of the campaign is to survey and treat patients as well as educate every citizen about COVID-19.