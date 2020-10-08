Mumbai: History-sheeter, out on bail due to COVID-19, held in Panvel for extortion bid

The Panvel City police arrested a 40-year-old history-sheeter involved in several cases of murder, attempt to murder and rape for allegedly extorting money from a building construction material supplier in Karanjade in Panvel. The accused flashed a pistol to instill fear and also threatened to kill the complainant if he was not given the extortion money.

Police said that the accused identified as Rajesh Kaikadi alias Raja Kaikadi, who was out on bail due to COVID-19, threatened a building construction material supplier in Karanjade, on October 4 morning around 11 am. Kaikadi also flashed a pistol and threaten to kill if he was not given money.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against Kaikadi on October 6 under section 385, 506 (2), and 504 of IPC for extortion, threatening and criminal intimidation along with the section 3 and 25 of Arms Act and 37(1) 135 of the Maharashtra police act.

A team was formed who raided his house at around 2 am on October 7. Kaikadi locked himself in the house and despite police asked him to open the door he did not open. Following which the police broke open the door and tried to catch Kaikadi, who initially tried to escape.

Shatrughan Mali, a senior police official from Panvel City police said that he injured himself by pushing at window rod to prevent police to arrest him. However, the police finally arrested him around 5 am.

Police said that around 12 severe offenses including murder, attempt to murder, and rape are already registered against him in a different police station in Navi Mumbai, and he was out on bail due to COVID-19.

Police also seized a US-made pistol worth Rs 25,000 and two round cartridges from him. Meanwhile, police have appealed to citizens including developers and material suppliers to report police if they get extortion calls.