Over 1,200 recovered patients counselled by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation experts

While most of the city is struggling to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has gone one step ahead and started counselling of people who recovered from the COVID infection. More than 1200 people, already recovered from COVID infections have already been provided with medical help by a dedicated team of doctors in the city.

While the civic body did not reveal much on the nature of complications, however, it informed that a dedicated medical team is constantly in touch with all post-COVID persons in the city.

A total of 36,784 people has recovered from the COVID 19 infections and returned home to the city. The civic body has set up a dedicated centralized call centre where executives interact with people having any complications post-COVID and if requires they provide medical support with the doctors available there. The doctors discuss complications with post-COVID persons and suggest further medical supports.

“It is not easy to ask every post-COVID person to visit the hospital for a medical check-up. The doctors discuss complications over the phone and ask to visit the hospital if requires,” said Abhijit Bangar, municipal commissioner while interacting with citizens on a social media platform last week.

As per the information available at NMMC’s dedicated website on calls made to COVID patients and post-COVID persons, a total of 72,431 calls were made to the post-COVID persons, and discussed their complications over 1.5 lakh minutes. A total of 1288 persons required medical help as they were not feeling well. While the civic body did not describe more about complications, some of the common problems found were fatigue, weakness, fainting among few others.

Bangar said that post-COVID counselling is very important. “Psychological counselling is a major challenge for post-COVID persons and that is being with experts appointed by the civic administration,” informed Bangar during the interaction.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate under the NMMC jurisdiction has reached 90 per cent with 36782 persons have recovered and returned home. So far, the total number of positive cases in the city is 40,827. However, 828 people also lost their lives due to COVID 19 with the 2.02 per cent mortality rate.