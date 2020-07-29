Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: With 375 new cases, NMMC COVID-19 tally reaches 14,627 as of July 29

As per the official update by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation issued on July 29, the coronavirus tally of Navi Mumbai has reached to 14,627 as 375 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of NMMC.

Moreover, five more deaths were reported, taking the number of fatalities to 407. On Wednesday, 311 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of active cases to 4,466.

Notably, 9,754 patients have successfully beaten the virus so far, taking up the recovery rate to 67 percent. Reports of 241 patients are pending as of now.