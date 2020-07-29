Coronavirus in Panvel: COVID-19 tally of Panvel Municipal Corporation reaches 6,343 as of July 29

As per the official update issued by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Jully 29, the coronavirus tally of PMC has reached to 6,343 as 119 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits PMC.

Moreover, the number of fatalities is at 154 in the city. Till now, 4,737 people were discharged from hospitals taking the number of active cases to 1,452.

As per the update on Jully 29, 119 patients were discharged. The current recovery rate of PMC is at 74.86 percent.

Reports of 52 patients are pending as of now.