Big Boss 14: Salman Khan likely to begin shooting from his Panvel farmhouse

Big Boss 14! Yes, it is now that time of the year when you will hear the discussions about this reality show hosted by Salman Khan. Till now there is no official word is out on the developments regarding 'Bigg Boss 14' by the makers or actor.

However, if reports are to be believed, Salman Khan is likely to shoot for a promo from his farmhouse.

According to Bollywoodlife.co report, Salman Khan's show will premiere in September end. This time the tagline is 'Bigg Boss 14 Hoga Rocking', reportedly.

Salman Khan has been at his Panvel farmhouse ever since lockdown began in March. The 'Sultan' actor, during early hours on Monday, took to Instagram to post a video that shows him driving a tractor through a water-filled field at his farmhouse amidst a downpour.

Keeping the caption of the Instagram post short, Khan wrote, "Farminggg." Later in the video, the 54-year-old actor can be seen checking if the field has been evenly ploughed. The 'Ek Tha Tiger' actor keeps his fans well posted as he shares pictures and videos from Panvel where he has been staying since March.