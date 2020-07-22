Big Boss 14: Salman Khan likely to begin shooting from his Panvel farmhouse

Big Boss 14! Yes, it is now that time of the year when you will hear the discussions about this reality show hosted by Salman Khan. Till now there is no official word is out on the developments regarding 'Bigg Boss 14' by the makers or actor.
However, if reports are to be believed, Salman Khan is likely to shoot for a promo from his farmhouse.
According to Bollywoodlife.co report, Salman Khan's show will premiere in September end. This time the tagline is 'Bigg Boss 14 Hoga Rocking', reportedly.
Salman Khan has been at his Panvel farmhouse ever since lockdown began in March. The 'Sultan' actor, during early hours on Monday, took to Instagram to post a video that shows him driving a tractor through a water-filled field at his farmhouse amidst a downpour.
Keeping the caption of the Instagram post short, Khan wrote, "Farminggg." Later in the video, the 54-year-old actor can be seen checking if the field has been evenly ploughed. The 'Ek Tha Tiger' actor keeps his fans well posted as he shares pictures and videos from Panvel where he has been staying since March.
Meanwhile, filmmaker Onir on Wednesday took to his verified Twitter account to deny a piece of a news report claiming that he is part of the upcoming season of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss.
According to the website, "Bigg Boss 14" contestants include television actors Mishal Raheja, Sangita Ghosh, Avinash Mukherjee, Shireen Mirza, Jay Soni, DJ-anchor Nikhil Chinapa, playback singer and standup comedian Sugandha Mishra, apart from Onir.
Reacting to Onir's tweet, singer Sona Mohapatra claimed that she too was approached for the reality show's last season but refused to be a part of the "TV Tamasha".
'Bigg Boss 13' was one of the most successful and controversial seasons of the reality show so far. It was won by TV actor Sidharth Shukla and model Asim Riaz stood as the first runner-up.
"Congrats Onir for being 'falsely nominated'! Last year, I was pursued by various teams to join #BigBoss with big money and big promises, one, being marketed as the 'nemesis' of their 'boss' but I don't need to get into a TV-tamasha to be so?," tweeted Sona.
