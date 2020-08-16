Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: With 351 new cases, NMMC COVID-19 tally reaches 20,900 as of August 16

As per the official update by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued on August 16, the coronavirus tally of Navi Mumbai has reached to 20, 900 as 351 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of NMMC.

Moreover, three more deaths were reported, taking the number of fatalities to 506. On Sunday, 413 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of active cases to 3,738.

Notably, 16,656 patients have successfully beaten the virus so far, taking up the recovery rate to80%.Reports of 420 patients are pending as of now.