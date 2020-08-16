Navi Mumbai: Don’t force parents for fees, NMMC tells private schools

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) administration has issued notices to all private schools under its jurisdiction and directed to not force parents to deposit fees immediately and ensure that students should not be barred for non-payment of fees.

The administration warned that despite previous orders, there are schools forcing parents to deposit fees.

The civic administration has been receiving complaints from parents regarding fees sought by the schools during the pandemic. The administration said that despite schools have been asked to not force parents, it has been getting complaints.

Yogesh Kaduskar, education officer and deputy municipal commissioner of NMMC issued a fresh notice on Friday and warned of strict action against schools that are found forcing parents for fees. The notice also stated that students should not be barred from attending classes online for non-payment of fees.

Earlier, the education department of NMMC had sent notices to a couple of schools in Airoli for forcing parents for fees. “We have asked schools to not force parents to deposit fees at one go and do not stop online classes of any students for the delay in paying fees,” said a senior official from NMMC’s education department.

In the earlier notice, the schools were warned of action under sections 2, 3 and 4 of under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. “Special power has been delegated under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 by using we can take action against those schools,” said the official. However, the official refused to reveal the school’s name.