Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: With 320 new cases, NMMC COVID-19 tally reaches 14,252 as of July 28

As per the official update by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation issued on July 28, the coronavirus tally of Navi Mumbai has reached to 14,252 as 320 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of NMMC.

Moreover, eight more deaths were reported, taking the number of fatalities to 402. On Tuesday, 302 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of active cases to 4,407.

Notably, 9,443 patients have successfully beaten the virus so far, taking up the recovery rate to 66 percent. Reports of 260 patients are pending as of now.